Telecoms firm Veon to invest $600 mln in mobile unit Kyivstar

June 21 (Reuters) - Telecoms company Veon VON.AS said on Wednesday it would invest $600 million in its subsidiary Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile network.

The Amsterdam-listed company added that the funds would focus on boosting the mobile operator's infrastructure, including improving connectivity and 4G services throughout Ukraine.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

