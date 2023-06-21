News & Insights

Telecoms firm Veon to invest $600 mln in mobile unit Kyivstar

June 21, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Telecoms company Veon VON.AS said on Wednesday it would invest $600 million in its subsidiary Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile network.

The Amsterdam-listed company added that the funds would focus on boosting the mobile operator's infrastructure, including improving connectivity and 4G services throughout Ukraine.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.