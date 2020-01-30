Telecoms firm MTN to invest $1.6 bln in Nigeria - statement

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Telecommunications firm MTN Group , said it would invest $1.6 billion in Nigeria after it resolved a legal case with the government. In a statement issued late on Wednesday, the company said it planned a capital investment programme of $1.6 billion, or roughly 580 billion naira, over three years in its network and operations in Nigeria. Earlier this month, Nigeria's attorney general said he had withdrawn a $2 billion tax demand against MTN. [nL8N29F3QA] (Reporting Olivia Kumwenda in Johannesburg, writing by Libby George; editing by David Evans) ((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NIGERIA MTN GROUP (URGENT)

