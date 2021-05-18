Telecoms firm Iliad sees Italian profits this quarter

Contributors
Sarah Morland Reuters
Boleslaw Lasocki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Telecoms group Iliad said on Tuesday it expected to make a profit from its Italian activities sooner than expected, thanks to mobile subscriber gains and a quick network rollout.

May 18 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Iliad ILD.PA said on Tuesday it expected to make a profit from its Italian activities sooner than expected, thanks to mobile subscriber gains and a quick network rollout.

Iliad now expects to turn a profit from the region in the current quarter and launch its Italian fixed business after the summer.

The group, which posted quarterly revenues up 33.6%, had previously aimed to launch its Italian broadband business by the summer and turn a profit in Italy in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk. Editing by Mark Potter)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters