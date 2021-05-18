Telecoms firm Iliad sees Italian profits this quarter

May 18 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Iliad ILD.PA said on Tuesday it expected to make a profit from its Italian activities sooner than expected, thanks to mobile subscriber gains and a quick network rollout.

Iliad now expects to turn a profit from the region in the current quarter and launch its Italian fixed business after the summer.

The group, which posted quarterly revenues up 33.6%, had previously aimed to launch its Italian broadband business by the summer and turn a profit in Italy in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk. Editing by Mark Potter)

