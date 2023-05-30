News & Insights

Telecoms company VEON in final stages of selling Russia operations

May 30, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - Telecoms and digital company VEON VON.AS, VEON.O said on Tuesday that it had entered the final stages of the sale of its Russia operations.

Veon said that as part of this process, it had submitted all necessary documentation to Euroclear, Clearstream and registrars for cancellation of VEON Eurobonds held by its subsidiary, PJSC VimpelCom.

