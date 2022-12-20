ORAN

Telecoms company Orange's finance boss Fernandez to leave company

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

December 20, 2022 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms company, said on Tuesday that Ramon Fernandez - its deputy chief executive who is in charge of finance at the group - would leave at the end of the first quarter of 2023, with a successor to be named soon.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

