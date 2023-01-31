Telecoms company Orange names Jean-François Fallacher as new CEO of French branch

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms company, named on Tuesday the current head of Orange Spain Jean-François Fallacher as the new chief executive officer for its French branch, with Fallacher replacing Fabienne Dulac from April 3.

Dulac will remain on the Executive Committee and will contribute to the deployment of the upcoming strategic plan, added Orange in a statement.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Dina.Kartit@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.