Telecoms company Orange gets 500 mln euros loan from European Investment Bank

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

March 02, 2023 — 01:40 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms company, said on Thursday that it had received a 500 million euros ($532 million) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to develop and strengthen its 5G and 4G mobile networks in France.

"This financing will enable Orange to strengthen its leadership in the mobile network in France, whether in terms of network coverage, indoor network quality, voice quality and experience for all of its 5G and 4G customers," said Orange executive Ramon Fernandez in a statement.

($1 = 0.9398 euros)

