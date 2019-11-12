Telecoms, chipmakers buoy European shares; all eyes on Trump speech

By Sruthi Shankar

Nov 12 (Reuters) - European shares were little changed on Tuesday, as positive earnings updates from Deutsche Post and Infineon were offset by caution ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could offer clues about a trade deal with China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.1% on hopes Washington will delay tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union.

Telecoms shares .SXKP led gains, boosted by the world's second largest mobile operator Vodafone VOD.L after it increased its full-year earnings guidance.

Limiting gains for the auto index .SXAP, Renault RENA.PA tumbled to a 6-1/2 year low as Japanese carmaker Nissan 7201.T, in which the French firm is a top shareholder, reported a 70% drop in quarterly profit and slashed full-year outlook.

German peer Continental AG CONG.DE slipped 1.6% after reporting a 20% drop in quarterly operating profit and flagged a drop in production of cars and light trucks.

Investors are keenly awaiting a speech by Trump to the Economic Club of New York later in the day to look for any new word on the Sino-U.S. Phase one trade deal.

"Our base case is they're moving towards some form of a limited trade deal," said Rupert Thompson, head of research at Kingswood. "The hope is that he will confirm that some existing tariffs maybe rolled back."

Investors will also be watching for a survey from the ZEW institute on German economic sentiment for November.

Trade-sensitive chipmakers took the spotlight, with Dialog Semiconductor DLGS.DE jumping 6.1% after it lifted its gross and operating margin forecasts.

Infineon Technologies IFXGn.DE gained 5.2% and was set for its biggest percentage gain in 11 months despite forecasting slower growth in the year ahead. Analysts said the outlook suggests a strong recovery in the second half of 2020.

German post and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL DPWGn.DE rose 4.6% after reporting an almost tripling of third-quarter operating profit and said it expected a strong fourth quarter.

Shares in Barry Callebaut AG BARN.S, which makes chocolate and cocoa products for firms like Nestle NESN.S and Unilever ULVR.L, slid 7.7% after investment firm Jacobs Holding said it was selling a 2.85% stake in the company.

French mobile operator Iliad ILD.PA jumped 17.7% to the top of STOXX 600, after announcing plans for a 1.4 billion euro ($1.5 billion) share buyback guaranteed in full by founder Xavier Niel.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

