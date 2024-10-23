Telecom Service One Holdings Notes Unusual Stock Activity

Telecom Service One Holdings Ltd. (HK:3997) has released an update.

Telecom Service One Holdings Ltd. has observed unusual movements in the price and trading volume of its shares but is unaware of any reason for these fluctuations. The company assures investors that its business operations remain normal with no adverse changes to its financial position. Investors are advised to be cautious when trading the company’s securities.

