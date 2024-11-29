Telecom Plus PLC Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

Telecom Plus (GB:TEP) has released an update.

Telecom Plus PLC has announced that it currently holds 79,399,243 ordinary shares with full voting rights, excluding those in treasury, which investors can use as a reference for their shareholding calculations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. This update is crucial for shareholders to track their investments and any changes in their interest in the company.

