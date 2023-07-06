Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP) Price Target Increased by 7.81% to 2,932.50

The average one-year price target for Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP) has been revised to 2,932.50 / share. This is an increase of 7.81% from the prior estimate of 2,720.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,626.00 to a high of 3,307.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.69% from the latest reported closing price of 1,708.00 / share.

Telecom Plus Maintains 3.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.75%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Plus. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEP is 0.08%, a decrease of 27.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 5,315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 899K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 5.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 526K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 14.85% over the last quarter.

FSCDX - Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund holds 457K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 436K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 425K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

