Telecom operator Veon posts nearly 20% gain in Q2 sales

August 03, 2023 — 01:14 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm Veon VON.AS, which owns Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar, on Thursday posted higher second quarter sales, helped by gains in market share and its digital portfolio.

Veon, which is in the process of selling its Russia operations, posted sales of $916 million in the second quarter, up 19.6% year-on-year in local currency.

