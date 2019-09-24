Telecom operator Telus to invest C$16 bln in Alberta to boost connectivity

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Telus Corp T.TO said on Tuesday it will invest C$16 billion ($12.09 billion) in Alberta over the next five years to improve access to healthcare technology and prepare the province for high speed 5G network.

It also plans to hire 5,000 Albertans in addition to creating 20,000 family-supporting jobs in the province, the Vancouver-based company said. .

The company said it had invested more than C$45 billion in technology and operations in Alberta between 2000 and 2018.

($1 = 1.3230 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2439, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2439;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.