Telecom operator Telia's core earnings beat expectations

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia TELIA.ST on Thursday reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market expectations and maintained its full-year outlook as its Nordic markets recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The company's third-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 4.9% to 7.81 billion Swedish crowns from a year earlier, beating the mean forecast of 7.75 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.