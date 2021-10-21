US Markets

Telecom operator Telia's core earnings beat expectations

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Nordic telecom operator Telia on Thursday reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market expectations and maintained its full-year outlook as its Nordic markets recover from the effects of the pandemic.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia TELIA.ST on Thursday reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market expectations and maintained its full-year outlook as its Nordic markets recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The company's third-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 4.9% to 7.81 billion Swedish crowns from a year earlier, beating the mean forecast of 7.75 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular