Telecom operator Telia's core earnings beat expectations

Supantha Mukherjee
STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia TELIA.ST reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market expectations on Wednesday, helped by growth in Sweden and lower operational costs.

The company's first-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 0.3% to 7.20 billion Swedish crowns ($734 million) from a year earlier, beating the mean forecast of 7.04 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 9.8095 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

