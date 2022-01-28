US Markets

Telecom operator Telia's core earnings beat expectations

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Nordic telecom operator Telia reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market expectations on Friday, helped by growth in service revenue in several markets.

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia TELIA.ST reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market expectations on Friday, helped by growth in service revenue in several markets.

The company's fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 1.6% to 7.29 billion Swedish crowns ($778.02 million) from a year earlier, beating the mean forecast of 7.22 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 9.3699 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular