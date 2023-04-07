VIV

Telecom Italia's top investor criticises CEO bonus payment, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 07, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI top investor Vivendi VIV.PA has criticised the mechanism to award salary bonus payments for the chief executive and the top management of Italy's biggest phone group, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

France's Vivendi, which owns a 24% stake in Telecom Italia, is piling pressure on the company's directors and CEO over an ongoing process to sell its landline grid.

The sale of the grid, Telecom Italia's most valuable asset, is a key part of CEO Pietro Labriola's strategy for turning around the former phone monopoly and slashing its debts.

The sources said that in a letter to Telecom Italia's board of directors Vivendi criticised the mechanism for calculating the CEO's salary bonus based on the group's 2022 results, saying any reward for the top management was unwarranted given the company's falling core profit.

Based on performance-linked mechanisms, the CEO has earned a total salary bonus of about 2.5 million euros in 2022.

Vivendi and Telecom Italia declined to comment.

Shareholders of Telecom Italia's will be called to vote on the group's remuneration policy at a meeting scheduled for April 20. They will also cast a non-binding vote on payments earned by top executives in 2022.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.