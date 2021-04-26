Telecom Italia's Olivetti buys 7.5 mln shares in SECO IPO

ROME, April 26 (Reuters) - Italy's SECO said on Monday Telecom Italia TLIT.MI unit Olivetti bought 7.5 million shares in its initial public offering, equal to 7% of the high-tech company's final capital.

Tuscany-based SECO, which develops embedded microcomputers and 'internet of things' solutions, is selling up to 37.8 million shares, of which up to 27 million will be newly issued, in an offer which will run until April 30.

"SECO has decided to allocate the order in order to start a dialogue with Olivetti, with the aim of building an industrial partnership," SECO said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.