Telecom Italia's network solid, can hold all additional traffic - CEO to paper

Telecom Italia's network is solid and stable and can hold "with no problems" the additional traffic due to the coronavirus emergency in the country, Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi said on Wednesday.

"Tim's network is well-built, it is very solid and stable and can hold, with no problems, additional traffic," Gubitosi told newspaper Corriere della Sera.

He added that with the anti-coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by the government and an increase in work from home and the use of online learning platforms, overall traffic on landlines has gone up almost 100% and has risen 30% on mobile lines.

