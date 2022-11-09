US Markets
Telecom Italia's core profit falls 11% in third quarter

November 09, 2022 — 01:53 pm EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Core profit at Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI fell 11.2% in the third quarter from a year earlier as shrinking domestic revenues outweighed cost cuts and the contribution from TIM's Brazilian unit.

Italy's biggest phone company said on Wednesday its earnings after interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and lease (EBITDA-AL) were 1.31 billion euros in the July-September period, in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company and down from 1.48 billione euro last year.

Revenue in Italy, where the former phone monopoly makes the bulk of its turnover, fell by 5.3% to 2.92 billion euros, also matching analyst expectations.

In confirming its guidance for the year, TIM said its EBITDA-AL would fall by a "low-teens" percentage rate.

