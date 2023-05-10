Telecom Italia's core earnings and debt up in first quarter

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI said on Wednesday its core profit rose by 3.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, thanks to strong growth of its Brazilian unit TIMS3.SA and stable domestic revenues, but debt also rose.

Italy's biggest telecoms company said group core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) on a like-for-like basis stood at 1.46 billion euros ($1.61 billion)in the three months ending March.

That was in line with a company-provided analyst consensus.

TIM said its net financial debt rose to 25.8 billion euros as of March 31, up by 500 million euros compared with Dec. 31, 2022.

Domestic service revenues, which made the bulk of the group's total sales, fell by 2.4% to 2.55 billion euros in the three months ending March, slightly below expectations of 2.56 billion euros. However, total domestic revenue were broadly flat at 2.84 billion euros.

TIM confirmed its financial targets for the year, including a stabilisation of service revenue and of core earnings at domestic level.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Alvise Armellini)

