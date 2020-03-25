Telecom Italia's CEO says network solid as Elliott cuts stake

By 1023 GMT shares in Telecom fell 2.4%, underperforming a 0.3% rise in Milan blue-chip index .FTMIB.

Paul Singer's fund with assets under management of about $35 billion has been increasingly active in Europe, taking stakes in some of the region's largest companies, including SAP, Bayer and Altran in the past year.

Investors face losses as the coronavirus outbreak devastates financial markets, driving the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX down by a quarter year-to-date.

Gubitosi said that anti-coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by Italy's government had nearly doubled traffic on landlines while traffic on mobile lines had risen by 30%.

"We believe that Telecom Italia has proved to be one of the most resilient businesses since the outbreak of the virus as more and more users are connected to TIM'S network," Pietro Solidoro, an analyst at broker Fidentiis said in a note.

"We believe that Elliott's commitment to Telecom Italia has remained unchanged despite the slight reduction in the position."

