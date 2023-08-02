News & Insights

Telecom Italia's 2nd qtr core profit up 5.5% as domestic revenues rise

August 02, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by Elvira Pollina and Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI on Wednesday reported a 5.5% rise in its second quarter core profit, helped by a strong performance from its Brazilian unit as sales at the company's ailing domestic business also edged higher.

Italy's biggest telecoms company said core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation after leases costs (EBITDA-AL) on a like-for-like basis stood at 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) in the three months ending June.

($1 = 0.9130 euros)

