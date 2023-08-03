Telecom Italia will do grid deal only if rest of business is sustainable

By Elvira Pollina

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI will finalise the sale of its prized network only if the finances of the service business that will be left behind remain sustainable, the head of Italy's biggest telecoms company said on Thursday.

Debt-laden TIM has granted U.S. fund KKR KKR.N an exclusivity period until the end of September to negotiate a binding bid for Netco, a venture comprising both TIM's fixed domestic access grid and submarine cable unit Sparkle.

The U.S. fund has offered some 23 billion euros ($25.1 billion) when a number of variable items are factored in, people close to the matter have said.

However, the plan has met resistance from TIM's top investor, Vivendi VIV.PA, which is demanding a higher valuation to back a deal and raising concerns over the sustainability of the remaining service business.

TIM won't pursue the network deal if the price offered is below a "certain threshold" which would enable the cash-bleeding company to slash its 26 billion euros debt pile, Labriola told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper on Thursday.

DEBT WORRIES

TIM's Milan-listed shares fell as much as 3% on Thursday morning after the company reported second quarter earnings broadly in line with expectations, with analysts citing concerns on rising debt.

"The deal will be finalised only if...the remaining [service] business stays financially and industrially sustainable," added Labriola, whose term expires next year.

With its 24% voting stake, French media giant Vivendi could throw a spanner in the works at any TIM shareholder meeting to vote on a deal, which in Labriola's view could be completed within 12 months.

Speaking to analysts in post-results analyst call, Labriola said he does not further delay for the binding offer deadline beyond September.

