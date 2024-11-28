Telecom Italia upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Telecom Italia (TIIAY) to Neutral from Underperform. The firm is “cautiously optimistic” on European telecoms in 2025, saying the group may be coming to the end of a multiyear earnings downgrade cycle, supported by merger catalysts in the near term.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TIIAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.