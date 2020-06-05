Telecom Italia, unions agree further staff reductions this year - document

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI will cut its workforce by a further 700 employees this year through a voluntary early retirement scheme agreed with national trade unions, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The agreement sealed on Thursday, which comes as the former phone monopoly steps up cost cutting amid a coronavirus crisis, raises to 3,400 the number of workers leaving the phone group this year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Telecom Italia had 45,300 employees in Italy at the end of 2019.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

