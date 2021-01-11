Telecom Italia to issue 8-yr green bond for up to 1 bln euros-source

Telecom Italia is preparing to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) with its first green bond, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as Italy's biggest phone group strives to upgrade its networks facilities.

The former phone monopoly is working to modernise its fixed and mobile grids, making them more energy-efficient, and targets carbon neutrality by 2030. Green bonds allow borrowers to raise funds for projects that benefit the environment.

The source said the bond had an eight-year maturity and would be issued for up to 1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8207 euros)

