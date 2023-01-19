Telecom Italia to issue 5-year senior unsecured notes -bookrunner

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI is gearing up to issue a batch of five-year euro-denominated senior unsecured notes to refinance short-term debt, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are leading the efforts, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, UniCredit, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) acting as joint bookrunners.

The issue, which will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, is expected to be of "benchmark size", as per the term sheet. The term typically means at least $500 million in size.

An investor call is being held at 11 am GMT.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.