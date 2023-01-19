Telecom Italia to issue 5-year senior unsecured notes -bookrunner

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is gearing up to issue a batch senior unsecured notes to refinance short-term debt, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are leading the efforts, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, UniCredit, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) acting as joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.