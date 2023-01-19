Telecom Italia to issue 5-year senior unsecured notes -bookrunner

January 19, 2023 — 03:53 am EST

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is gearing up to issue a batch senior unsecured notes to refinance short-term debt, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are leading the efforts, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, UniCredit, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) acting as joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.