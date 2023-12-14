News & Insights

Telecom Italia to hold investor day on March 7

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

December 14, 2023 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TIM TLIT.MI will hold an investor day on March 7 to present its reshaped profile after the planned sale of its fixed-line domestic grid, the former phone monopoly said on Thursday.

In a statement after a board meeting, TIM added that its directors, whose three-year mandate expires next year, have initiated a process to draw up a slate of candidates for shareholders to vote upon at the company's annual shareholder meeting in April.

TIM also extended negotiations with U.S. fund KKR KKR.N over the sale of its international submarine cable unit Sparkle until the end of January.

Sources have previously said that the parties still have to find common ground over the valuation of the asset, after TIM rejected a price tag of 600 million euros ($655 million) as too low.

TIM has already agreed to sell its national fixed-line network to KKR in deal worth up to 22 billion euros, aimed at offloading a big chunk of its debt and staff.

Backed by the Italian government, which plans to co-invest in the network venture, the deal is opposed by TIM's top investor Vivendi VIV.PA.

The French group is set to file a complaint with a Milan court against TIM's decision on Friday, sources have told Reuters.

Under an agreement with KKR, the government authorised the Treasury to spend up to 2.5 billion euros to take a 15-20% stake in the network venture and to take over Sparkle, possibly at a later stage. ($1 = 0.9134 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir and Gavin Jones)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
