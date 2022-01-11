US Markets
Telecom Italia to hold board meeting on Jan. 21 to appoint new CEO - source

Elvira Pollina Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Telecom Italia (TIM) chairman Salvatore Rossi has called a board meeting on Jan.21 to appoint a new chief executive at Italy's biggest phone group, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI chairman Salvatore Rossi has called a board meeting on Jan.21 to appoint a new chief executive at Italy's biggest phone group, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The move comes after a group of five directors, including representatives of TIM's top investor Vivendi VIV.PA, called on to speed up the nomination process to give the phone group a new leadership.

Pietro Labriola, who was appointed Telecom Italia's general manager in November, is seen as the favourite for the role, several sources said.

The CEO seat at TIM, a former state phone monopoly, has been vacant since late last year after former head Luigi Gubitosi stepped down under pressure from investors after a string of profit warnings.

