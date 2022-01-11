US Markets
Telecom Italia to hold board meeting on Jan. 21 to appoint new CEO - source

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI chairman Salvatore Rossi has called a board meeting on Jan.21 to appoint a new CEO at Italy's biggest phone group, a source with knowledge on the matter said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

