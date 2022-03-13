Telecom Italia to explore terms of potential KKR bid, discuss scope of due diligence-sources

Corrects typo 'analysts' to 'analysis' in the second paragraph

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia on Sunday unanimously voted to give the phone group's CEO and chairman a mandate to explore how "attractive and concrete" a possible takeover bid by U.S. fund KKR KKR.N is, two people close to the matter said.

TIM CEO Pietro Labriola and Chairman Salvatore Rossi have also been tasked by the board with negotiating with the New York-based fund the scope of a due diligence analysis KKR had requested when it first filed its bid in November, the sources said.

