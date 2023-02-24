US Markets
KKR

Telecom Italia tells KKR to improve bid for its network grid

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

February 24, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI said on Friday that an offer for its network grid from U.S. fund KKR KKR.N "does not wholly reflect the value of the asset" but left the door open for further negotiations.

After a board meeting, TIM said its objective was to facilitate an improved offer by the end of March.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Writing by Keith Weir, editing Federico Maccioni)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
VIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.