Telecom Italia tells KKR to improve bid for its network grid

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI said on Friday that an offer for its network grid from U.S. fund KKR KKR.N "does not wholly reflect the value of the asset" but left the door open for further negotiations.

After a board meeting, TIM said its objective was to facilitate an improved offer by the end of March.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Writing by Keith Weir, editing Federico Maccioni)

