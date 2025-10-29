Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Preferred Stock (BIT:TITR) Price Target Increased by 13.45% to 0.57

The average one-year price target for Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Preferred Stock (BIT:TITR) has been revised to €0.57 / share. This is an increase of 13.45% from the prior estimate of €0.51 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €0.32 to a high of €0.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.35% from the latest reported closing price of €0.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TITR is 0.03%, an increase of 69.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.56% to 257,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,158K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,419K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITR by 8.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 41,498K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,381K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITR by 24.03% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 27,443K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,748K shares , representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITR by 37.64% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 15,916K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares , representing an increase of 77.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITR by 341.13% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,254K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,482K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITR by 13.19% over the last quarter.

