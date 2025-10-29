Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (TIIAY) Price Target Increased by 15.09% to 6.01

The average one-year price target for Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TIIAY) has been revised to $6.01 / share. This is an increase of 15.09% from the prior estimate of $5.22 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.69 to a high of $6.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 139.41% from the latest reported closing price of $2.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIIAY is 0.00%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 179K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 30K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing a decrease of 36.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIIAY by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

