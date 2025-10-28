Telecom Italia S.p.A. (BIT:TIT) Price Target Increased by 10.94% to 0.51

The average one-year price target for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (BIT:TIT) has been revised to €0.51 / share. This is an increase of 10.94% from the prior estimate of €0.46 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €0.28 to a high of €0.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.35% from the latest reported closing price of €0.50 / share.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. Maintains 3.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.97%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Italia S.p.A.. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIT is 0.08%, an increase of 31.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.68% to 1,199,926K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 158,227K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,787K shares , representing an increase of 32.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIT by 63.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 156,409K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145,722K shares , representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIT by 15.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 96,384K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,785K shares , representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIT by 40.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 70,182K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,646K shares , representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIT by 20.92% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 48,118K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,852K shares , representing an increase of 33.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIT by 65.66% over the last quarter.

