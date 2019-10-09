Telecom Italia shares close up 3% on possible data centre spin-off

Giancarlo Navach Reuters
MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI closed up 3% on Wednesday, the top gainer on Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB, after a source said the telecoms group was considering a possible spin-off and bourse listing of its data centre business.

An Italian broker estimated proceeds of 400-500 million euros from the partial sale of the division.

