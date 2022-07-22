Telecom Italia shares, bonds drop after Moody's credit rating cut

By 0815 GMT shares were down over 2% at 0.2155 euros, close to a year time low hit on Thursday, after the collapse of the Italian government was seen as likely to hamper the phone group's plans to create a single network.

Yields of Telecom Italia's bonds were up across the curve, with the company's bond maturing in January 2033 yielding 7.17%, up from 6.995% at previous close IT016110051=

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

