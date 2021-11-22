US Markets
Telecom Italia sees record daily trading volume after KKR approach

Danilo Masoni Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Telecom Italia saw record trading volumes on Monday, with more than 8% of its ordinary capital changing hands after a $12 billion takeover approach from U.S. fund KKR.

By 1420 GMT, almost 1.3 billion ordinary shares which carry voting rights in the Italian phone group had been traded -- more than 10-times the 90-day average, according to Refinitiv data.

That is the highest number since records on trading volumes began in 1993. The shares were last up 29%, also set for their biggest one-day gain on record.

