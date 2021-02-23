Telecom Italia sees profit, sales stabilising this year

Adds 2020 results

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM)TLIT.MI said on Tuesday it expected profits and sales to stabilise this year, after a difficult 2020, under a new business plan to 2023.

TIM said in a statement it expected organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after lease costs to either remain stable or show low single-digit growth in 2021.

Revenues at Italy's biggest phone group fell to 16 billion euros in 2020 down from 18 billion euros the year before, a touch ahead of a consensus forecast provided by the company of a 2020 turnover of 15.7 billion euros.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.