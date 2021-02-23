Telecom Italia sees profit, sales stabilising this year

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Stefano Rellandini / Reuters

Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Tuesday it expected profits and sales to stabilise this year, after a difficult 2020, under a new business plan to 2023.

Adds 2020 results

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM)TLIT.MI said on Tuesday it expected profits and sales to stabilise this year, after a difficult 2020, under a new business plan to 2023.

TIM said in a statement it expected organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after lease costs to either remain stable or show low single-digit growth in 2021.

Revenues at Italy's biggest phone group fell to 16 billion euros in 2020 down from 18 billion euros the year before, a touch ahead of a consensus forecast provided by the company of a 2020 turnover of 15.7 billion euros.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters