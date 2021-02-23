Telecom Italia sees profit, sales stabilising next year

Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it expected profits and sales to stabilise next year, after a difficult 2020, under a new business plan to 2023.

TIM said in a statement it expected organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after lease costs to either remain stable or show a low to mid-single digit growth next year.

