Telecom Italia seeks fresh deal with unions to contain labour costs

MILAN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI is seeking to negotiate new plans with unions to reduce working hours for many of its domestic staff under a scheme aimed at averting job cuts and reducing costs, two sources said on Thursday.

TIM executives informed union representatives that the company need to keep labour costs under control after a previous government-funded scheme linked to training programmes expired, the sources said.

TIM is seeking a reduction of working hours of between 10% and 20% until June 30, 2025 for most of its 36,000 workers in Italy, and a corresponding reduction in pay.

TIM is pressing ahead with a restructuring process centred on the sale of its fixed-line infrastructure to U.S. fund KKR KKR.N in a bid to revamp its domestic operations, under pressure for years amid stiff competition on its home turf.

It plans to close the deal in the middle of this year, subject to European Union antitrust clearance.

The former phone monopoly has been steadily cutting its domestic workforce through costly early retirement schemes in the past years, while containing labour costs by reducing working hours since 2010.

