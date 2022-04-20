Telecom Italia seeks 3 bln euro credit lines with state guarantee - sources

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI has started talks with a pool of banks for credit lines worth around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) that could be partly guaranteed by Italy's trade insurer SACE, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The debt-laden phone group has been hit by multiple rating downgrades following a record 2021 annual loss.

News about talks between TIM, SACE and banks over a potential 3 billion euro loan was first reported by Bloomberg News.

($1 = 0.9220 euros)

