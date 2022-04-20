Telecom Italia seeks 3 bln euro credit line with state guarantee - sources

Adds details

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI has started talks with a pool of banks for a new credit line worth around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) that could be partly guaranteed by Italy's trade insurer SACE, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The debt-laden former phone monopoly, hit by multiple rating downgrades following a record annual loss last year, is pressing ahead with plans to reorganise its business by spinning off assets.

Telecom Italia has initiated talks with a pool of banks, including UniCredit CRDI.MI, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and Santander SAN.MC over the credit line deal, the sources said.

The banks were not immediately available for comment.

Under a guarantee scheme Italy used in the first COVID-19 wave in 2020 to help companies raise new debt, SACE is allowed to cover up to 80% of financing.

However, there are doubts as to whether TIM is eligible to tap such a scheme, one of the sources said.

News about talks between TIM, SACE and banks over a possible 3 billion euro loan was first reported by Bloomberg News.

($1 = 0.9220 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

