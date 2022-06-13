Telecom Italia secures 725 mln euro tender for 5G rollout - ministry

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia TLIT.MI has secured works worth 725 million euros ($755.67 million) in a government tender for the deployment of 5G networks, the ministry for technological innovation and digital transition said on Monday.

($1 = 0.9594 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

