Telecom Italia says board has kicked off works on slate for its renewal

MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI board on Wednesday kicked off a process to draw a slate of candidates for its renewal, Italy's biggest phone group said.

The group's outgoing board, whose three-year term is coming to an end, must file its slate of board nominees in time for shareholders to vote upon on March 31.

The process could keep Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi in his role, two sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Francesca Landini)

