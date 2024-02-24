Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIAOF) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 0.36

The average one-year price target for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCPK:TIAOF) has been revised to 0.36 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 0.34 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.20 to a high of 0.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.48% from the latest reported closing price of 0.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Italia S.p.A.. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIAOF is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.29% to 433,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 97,226K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,273K shares, representing an increase of 25.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 34.38% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 50,213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,392K shares, representing an increase of 33.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 54.35% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 43,661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,398K shares, representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 19.64% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 27,215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 96.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 30.42% over the last quarter.

EFV - iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF holds 22,019K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,253K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 8.60% over the last quarter.

