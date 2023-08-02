Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIAOF) Price Target Increased by 19.46% to 0.41

The average one-year price target for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTC:TIAOF) has been revised to 0.41 / share. This is an increase of 19.46% from the prior estimate of 0.34 dated March 30, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.19 to a high of 0.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.79% from the latest reported closing price of 0.32 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Italia S.p.A.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIAOF is 0.25%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 464,430K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 81,705K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,629K shares, representing an increase of 94.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 63.27% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 46,711K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares, representing an increase of 94.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 57.61% over the last quarter.
DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 43,695K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,831K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 17.36% over the last quarter.
FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 26,317K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,222K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 16.01% over the last quarter.
FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 26,088K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,074K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 18.41% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- TIM SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING RENEWS THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2021-2023, 95% OF PARTICIPANTS VOTE FOR THE BOARD SLATE
- JOINT FILING AGREEMENT
- TIM: BOARD OF DIRECTORS UPDATED ON MAIN ONGOING PROJECTS
- Long Term Incentive Plan 2018
- INFORMATION PROSPECTUS ON THE SOLICITATION OF VOTING PROXIES on the request for the grant of proxies for the exercise of voting rights at the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Telecom Italia S.p.A., called on 29 March 2019 11:00 a.m., in a single cal
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.