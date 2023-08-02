Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIAOF) Price Target Increased by 19.46% to 0.41

The average one-year price target for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTC:TIAOF) has been revised to 0.41 / share. This is an increase of 19.46% from the prior estimate of 0.34 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.19 to a high of 0.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.79% from the latest reported closing price of 0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Italia S.p.A.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIAOF is 0.25%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 464,430K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 81,705K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,629K shares, representing an increase of 94.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 63.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 46,711K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares, representing an increase of 94.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 57.61% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 43,695K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,831K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 17.36% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 26,317K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,222K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 16.01% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 26,088K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,074K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAOF by 18.41% over the last quarter.

