Telecom Italia S.p.A. - PRF PERPETUAL EUR 0.55 (TIAJF) Price Target Increased by 7.30% to 0.38

The average one-year price target for Telecom Italia S.p.A. - PRF PERPETUAL EUR 0.55 (OTC:TIAJF) has been revised to 0.38 / share. This is an increase of 7.30% from the prior estimate of 0.35 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.22 to a high of 0.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.19% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Italia S.p.A. - PRF PERPETUAL EUR 0.55. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIAJF is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.40% to 518,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 82,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares, representing an increase of 94.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAJF by 60.93% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 72,273K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,695K shares, representing an increase of 39.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIAJF by 61.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 47,445K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares, representing an increase of 94.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAJF by 65.04% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 33,392K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,277K shares, representing an increase of 48.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIAJF by 87.70% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 26,317K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,222K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIAJF by 16.01% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

